Aamir Khan was Karan’s inspiration

Karan Suchak, who will play in Akhilesh Pandey in the upcoming show “Meri Hanikarak Biwi”, looked up to Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and followed a strict diet and workout regime for his role in the upcoming TV show.

Besides working out for two hours every day, Karan is on a strict diet where he has not had salt and sugar since almost a month. “Who doesn’t want to work towards a better self? Keeping this in mind, a lot of dedication, discipline, hard work and commitment has got me here. I believe that if you’re fit, you can do everything. There are no limitations to your capabilities,” Karan said. “It gets hectic at times with long hours of back to back shooting, but it’s the perseverance that counts! So keep going and it’ll eventually pay off,” he added.

“Meri Hanikarak Biwi” will highlight the concept of vasectomy by focusing on Akhilesh’s life and his tryst with Dr Ira.