Aamir Khan to arrange special screening of ‘Dangal’ for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan says he has invited his friends and noted actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to watch his soon-to-be-released film “Dangal”.

Awaiting a response from the two actors, Aamir says the film would be screened for them as and when they are free.

“I have messaged both of them (Shah Rukh and Salman), whenever they want to see the film. Both are busy now, so whenever they want to see, we will screen it,” Aamir told reporters here.

The actor was speaking at the special screening of “Dangal” last night, which was attended by former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and politician Raj Thackeray among others.

“Dangal” is based on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the journey of his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat.

Aamir said he was happy that those who have watched the film have come out loving it, but insists he is still nervous to see how the audience react to it.

“I am always nervous about all my films. So, whenever we make movies with all the love, we are worried if the audience will like it. They haven’t seen the film yet, only our friends and relatives have been seeing the film,” he said.

“We are happy that those who have seen it are loving it. But we are waiting to see how the audience receives it once the film is released.”

The special screening of the film was also attended by Mahavir Singh Phogat, whose character Aamir plays in “Dangal”, and his family.

Phogat said he was impressed with the way Aamir got into the character and hopes the film brings about some change in society when it comes to gender bias.

“He has worked very hard. I hope the film brings some changes in society where there is a lot of inequality towards our girls,” he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in India on December 23.