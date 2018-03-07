Aamir Khan saddened by Shammi Aunty’s death shares her song in memory
Actor Aamir Khan expresses his grief over the sad demise of veteran actress Shammi Aunty.
The actor took to Twitter to offer his condolences saying, “Shammi aunty’s passing away is a sad loss to the film industry and to her fans. My heart felt condolences to her family and close friends. I have always been a fan of her work and will miss her exuberant presence.
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) March 6, 2018
Aamir Khan also shared a video of Shammi Aunty’s song ‘Ek Bar Agar Too Kahe De’ from her debut film ‘Malhar’ in her memory.
Veteran actress Shammi passed away yesterday after a long illness. Known for her roles in both films and TV serials, Shammi Aunty’s death is a huge loss to the entertainment industry.