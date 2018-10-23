Aamir Khan, Raju Hirani amongst jury for the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest

After Aamir Khan announced the second edition a few months back, jury members of the country’s biggest script contest Raju Hirani, Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali declared the applications open for the second edition of ‘Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest’ at a special masterclass for writers in Mumbai.

Following the announcement, the entries will now be accepted online. The contest follows a transparent process of accepting only those entries that are registered either with the Screenwriters Association (SWA) or with any other organisation where your registration is considered valid.

Speaking about it, Aamir Khan said, “Last year when we announced the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Script Contest, it was an attempt to give an opportunity to budding writers. We hope that through this contest we are able to reach out to all those who want an opportunity to write a film script.”

Raju Hirani while sharing the details of the contest said, “This is a wonderful opportunity for writers and I am happy to be a part of the second edition of the contest. As a filmmaker, I am excited at the prospect of discovering fresh story ideas and writing styles coming from different parts of the country through these scripts.”