Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji trolled by fans for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor's funeral

Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji trolled by fans for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 04:28 pm
On October 1, Raj Kapoor’s wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. The senior most member of the Kapoor family was 88 years old and surely her death left the family in a lot of pain and sadness. However some celebrities were captured having a banter amid the service and the internet being a ruthless platform didn’t spare the ones in question either.

The Kapoor family held a quiet funeral and talking about her death, son Randhir Kapoor said “My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest…old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise.”

Not only the Kapoor’s but many close friends of the family came to give their last respects to Krishna. Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and many others attended the funeral of the late Krishna Raj Kapoor.


While some celebrities were seen expressing their grief, actors like Rani Mukerji, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar were seen laughing at the funeral. Before Karan, Aamir and Rani, Kareena and Anil Kapoor were also trolled for smiling. Fans hated seeing their favourite actors smile and some even said that the celebrities were disrespecting Krishna and the whole Kapoor family.

Here’s what some of the social media users commented on the pictures and videos that went viral.

