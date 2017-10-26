Free Press Journal
Aamir Khan is in search of a new driver for his car; this is why

Aamir Khan is in search of a new driver for his car; this is why

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 26, 2017 12:06 pm
Aamir Khan is in search of a new driver for his car; this is why

Mumbai: Aamir Khan is flying high as his film ‘Secret Superstar’ has been praised by the audience, and is a hit at box office as well. But during Diwali, while going to Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali bash, Aamir had a close shave as his driver dozed off.

Aamir Khan’s driver dozed off while driving him to Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali bash. The actor stay close to Dutt, around 10 minute away from his residence in Bandra.

According to SpotboyE reports, the driver had dozed off earlier as well, when he was dropping Aamir, wife Kiran and their son Azad to the airport. At that time, Aamir just gave a warning and moved on.


Aamir Khan was recently busy in promotions for ‘Secret Superstar’, which took a toll on the driver’s sleep. Aamir Khan caught his driver dozing off in the car’s rear view mirror. He immediately took the decision to change the driver, and now he is in search of a new driver.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

