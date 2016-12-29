Aamir Khan feels some fiction needs to be added in biopics

New Delhi: Megastar Aamir Khan is of the opinion that a certain amount of fiction is added in any biopic and same is the case with ‘Dangal’.

When asked if someone actually locked up the coach, Aamir told ANI, “No, he was not actually locked up in the room. Like in every biopic, some bit of fiction is added but the spirit of the story of Mahavir, Geeta and Babita is intact.”

“There may be a few incidents here and there which may not have happened exactly that way but in essence it is their story,” added the 51-year-old.

On the other hand, the flick has irked former wrestling coach PR Sondhi who trained the Phogat girls, Geeta and Babita for Commonwealth Games in the year 2010.

Talking about the same incident, Sondhi told ANI, “If something like that happened in reality, even though there was so much security, do you think the media would have been quiet?”

Despite the issue, the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial continues to rule at the Box Office as it is reportedly all set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark as soon as the second-weekend sets in.