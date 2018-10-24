Aamir Khan enthralled by Katrina Kaif in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ new song ‘Suraiyya’

Katrina Kaif will cast her spell on Firangi (Aamir Khan) with her sizzling looks and hot dance moves in Thugs of Hindostan’s new song ‘Suraiyya’. The film promises to present Katrina in her hottest desi avatar to date as she plays the role of an outrageously beautiful performer named Suraiyya. She is the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees.

Prabhudheva, who always sets a benchmark in innovative choreography, has worked tirelessly to design this song that combines old Indian dance forms with intricate contemporary moves. The song will see Aamir, dressed as a British captain, having the guts to woo Katrina in front of a room filled with British officers. It is a peppy, humorous song which shows off their fun and teasing chemistry.

The song has been composed by the renowned duo Ajay – Atul while Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned its lyrics. Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani have sung this song that will surely become a chart-buster. The director of Thugs of Hindostan, Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “‘Suraiyya’ is a song that gives a sneak peek into the flirtatious relationship between Firangi and Suraiyya. While she is Hindostan’s most famous performer of India, Firangi is an equally cunning man of the country whom Suraiyya doesn’t trust at all. They have a fun chemistry, they are an odd pair and they are both Thugs in their own right. Prabhudheva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I’m sure audiences will love it.”

Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest visual spectacle hitting the big screen this Diwali. It boasts of a larger than life, never seen before action extravaganza and an incredible casting coup that brings together two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan on screen for the first time. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh in a pivotal role. Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on November 8, a national holiday, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.