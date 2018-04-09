Aamir Khan encourages people to do “shramdaan” for Paani Foundation

Since the past two years, the team of Satyamev Jayate has been actively working towards creating awareness and fighting against the drought situation faced by rural India with Paani Foundation. Led by Aamir Khan, the not-for-profit company witnessed success with nearly 50,000 participants in its first year.

This year, Aamir Khan has taken the initiative a notch higher by urging people from all parts of India to come volunteer and contribute towards working for the foundation in a specific window that is pre-decided.

Aamir Khan took to twitter sharing a video encouraging people to come and be a part of “Shramdaan” for Paani Foundation.

In the video, Aamir Khan urges saying, “When is the last time you smelled the fragrance of fresh earth? when is the last time u were out of the country and felt the breeze that ruffles your hair? When is the last time you made friends with someone who lives in a village? On behalf of Paani Foundation, I invite you to to be a volunteer in our effort to make Maharashtra water abundant. Come be a jalmitra, work in the villages do shramdaan, help a village. And I’ll show you that by the end of the day you will realise that the village has ended up helping you”.

Paani Foundation was started in 2016 and since then, wherever Aamir has been going; people have not only been applauding the initiative but also expressing their sincere wish to extend their help to the Foundation work.

Commencing its journey from the Satara district, Paani Foundation has already witnessed tremendous response with nearly 20,000 participants in less than a month. Garnering positive response from villagers, Aamir Khan is keen to expand the reach of Paani Foundation to other states in India too.

Aamir Khan along with wife Kiran Rao have dedicated 2 months of their time to personally visit villages to inform villagers about the measures to fight water scarcity. Aamir is one of the most influential voices in our country and hence his sending out a message will definitely lead to a lot of aid to the villagers and the movement.

Having brought about a positive change in a number of villages, Aamir and Kiran are regularly requested to take the social initiative to different states across India. From the commencement of this initiative to now, phenomenal positive changes have been witnessed in the villages of Maharashtra when it comes to conservation of water.

Paani Foundation is the brainchild and hard work of Reena Datta, Kiran Rao, Satyajit Bhatkal, Svati Chakravarty and of course Aamir Khan. The Water Cup started in 2016 with just three talukas. Today, however, almost 1/4th of villages in Maharashtra are participating in it.