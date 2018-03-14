Aamir Khan Birthday: 10 path-breaking looks of the actor over the years

Aamir Khan is known as Mr perfectionist in Bollywood and almost all people agree with that and even we can see that through his films, the actor pushes himself beyond his limits and try to achieve what he wants for the character, his transformation in Ghajini or in Dangal from fat to fit was mind-blowing.

The actor loves to experiment with his looks and most of the time his looks set a trend, take an example of his look in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, the look from the movie was hit among his fans.

Today Aamir is celebrating his 53rd birthday, so on this special day, we bring to you 10 famous looks of the actor from his movies.

Yaadon Ki Baaraat

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Yaadon Ki Baaraat as a child artist, the film was directed and produced by Aamir’s uncle Nasir Hussain. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Arora, Ajit Khan, Tariq Khan, Neetu Singh.

Raakh

The movie didn’t do well at the box office but Aamir’s role was appreciated, the actor was quite young when he shot for the movie. The film is crime thriller directed by Aditya Bhattacharya.

Holi

During his initial stage Aamir Khan got the chance to work with top actors like Om Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker, Raj Zutshi in Holi. The movie was directed by Ketan Mehta. The movie was critically acclaimed and even received National Film Award for Best Cinematography.

Baazi

In 90’s Aamir Khan was a star and almost everyone knew him, in Baazi in a song Aamir transformed himself into a lady. He had spent hours in front of the mirror to get ready to get that look, it took eight days for shooting.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan’s look from the movie was a huge hit among his fans, his hairstyle was copied by many and when the movie was released the hairstyle was quite popular among the youngsters. The film was super hit and was critically acclaimed.

Secret Superstar

The actor plays a cameo in the movie and played the role of a singer, his look was different in the movie with funky hairstyle and beard. The movie was produced by Aamir Khan and even got a good response at the box office.

Dangal

The blockbuster movie of Indian cinema, which broke all the records in collection. People were surprised how Aamir Khan transformed himself from fat to fit. The actor was 97 kg and lost all the weight to get into his best shape for which he did rigorous training. The transformation amazed his fans.

Dil Chahta Hai

Aamir Khan set a trend during the time of Dil Chahta Hai all the youngsters just wanted Aamir Khan’s look after watching the movie. Even his hairstyle was in fashion, his spiked hair set a trend.

Taare Zameen Par

The actor played a teacher in the movie, he helped his student who were suffering from dyslexia. The film was hit and received good reviews from the critics. Aamir Khan’s role was appreciated. The movie was directed by Aamir Khan and he even produced the movie.

Rang De Basanti

In Rang De Basanti Aamir played the role of a rebel college student, who fights the corrupt minister after the loss of his friend because of a corrupt politician. In the movie Aamir sports long hair, and plays the character of ‘DJ’