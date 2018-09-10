Aamir Khan became a saviour for National Film Award-winning sound designer Shajith Koyeri; fans shower love on actor

Aamir Khan turned out to be a hero for his Dangal sound engineer Shajith Koyeri in a recent event. Shajith Koyeri who had worked with Aamir Khan in Dangal, had a massive stroke and was taken to the hospital. However, after laying on the hospital bed for hours, the sound technician had no doctor visit him. With no other means to get treated, the technicians family got in touch with the Aamir Khan to ask for help. And within no time, Aamir Khan turned up at the hospital around mid-night.

It is reported that the actor contacted Anil Ambani family to get Koyeri admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri west, Mumbai. Shajith suffered a stroke on September 7 was admitted to Lilavati hospital with high levels of creatinine. This noteworthy act has taken the internet by storm as Aamir Khan fans took to Twitter to show their love and respect for the actor. Soon after the frenzy a strong India trend was witnessed as ‘Aamir Khan’ trended on Twitter.

Aamir Khan is not only a great actor but also to be a great person. Thank you for caring for the crew of your film. Truly an inspiration for us fans! https://t.co/4vppjJlK7k

— Mansaaaaaa (@Mad_Hu_Naa) September 9, 2018

As an Aamir Khan fan I feel very proud of what he has done. Shajith Koyeri get well soon. We all are praying for you. https://t.co/EblEgxYJee — M Ajith (@Ajithspeaks) September 9, 2018

All the way Aamir Khan all the way totally phenomenal one stuff by him https://t.co/QeM3oA8dgK — Sharad Pawar (@KaabilMunda) September 9, 2018

Aamir Khan comes clutch. Saves the life of his Dangal colleague Shajith Koyeri.https://t.co/tucdzRvfGl — Mayank (@krmayank13) September 9, 2018

This is definitely an awesome stuff by the Aamir Khan, he is truley an legend https://t.co/RwhrTfS5AG — Sharad Pawar (@KaabilMunda) September 9, 2018

But doctor at Lilavati hospital has denied the any delay in treatment, according to leading daily the patient had suffered kidney problems and also suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr Hemant Mehta, consultant nephrologist, told Mumbai Mirror that when Koyeri was admitted to the hospital he was on the verge of kidney failure. “He was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome. He also suffered from piles, and had to be given blood transfusion to make up for the blood loss,” Dr Mehta said.