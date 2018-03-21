Aamir Khan and Mukesh Ambani join hands for Mahabharata movie series; production budget will surprise you

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, who is known as Mr perfectionist in Bollywood is currently shooting for ‘Thug Of Hindostan’ and it has been reported that, after finishing the shoot for film he will gear up for ‘Mahabharata’. The film co produced by Indian businessmen, Mukesh Ambani and budget of the film will be Rs 1000 crores, as per the reports.

While confirming the news Trade Analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, “After #ThugsOfHindostan , @aamir_khan will start working on a movie series based on #Mahabharat#RIL ‘s #MukeshAmbani to co-produce.. This will be mostly in the lines of #TheLordOftheRings , #GameofThrones in-terms of production value.. ₹ 1000+ Crs Budget for the series”

Interestingly, a few month back Fatima Sana Shaikh had shared a photo where she was seen reading a Mahabharata on Instagram. Later she removed the pictures from Insta. While promoting Secret Superstar, Aamir had reportedly said, “My dream project is to make the Mahabharata but I’m afraid of starting the project as I know it will consume at least 15-20 years of my life. My favourite character is Karna, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to play him due to my physique. I may just have to play Krishna. I also liked the character of Arjun. He was the only person who asked Krishna why he had to kill his own people.”

According to dnaindia.com, during another event, Aamir had said, “My dream is to make Mahabharata one day, which I have not yet achieved or I haven’t even moved towards it. It’s too scary as a dream, maybe that’s why. It’s a big dream and so let’s see if I can do it one day.”

Yet there is no official announcement has been made yet. While we can say that will be big project in Indian Cinema and can’t wait to watch the this type film on silver screen.