Home / Entertainment / Aamir Ali Sultan is back with brand new single "Ashq"

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 15, 2017 05:03 pm


Playback singer Aamir Ali Sultan is back with his new single “Ashq”. The song carries a nostalgic feeling of pain and love.

Ashq is passionately composed, penned & sung by Aamir & the video has been beautifully directed & executed by Jayant Jaiswal.


The arrangement & mixing is done by Ritesh Mishra.

“Ashq” featuring Aamir Ali Sultan & Harpreet Khatri (who happens to be the winner of Dance India Dance) is turning out to be a hit on social media. The song is released globally by Zee Music Company.

