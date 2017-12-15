Aamir Ali Sultan is back with brand new single “Ashq”

Playback singer Aamir Ali Sultan is back with his new single “Ashq”. The song carries a nostalgic feeling of pain and love.

Ashq is passionately composed, penned & sung by Aamir & the video has been beautifully directed & executed by Jayant Jaiswal.

The arrangement & mixing is done by Ritesh Mishra.

“Ashq” featuring Aamir Ali Sultan & Harpreet Khatri (who happens to be the winner of Dance India Dance) is turning out to be a hit on social media. The song is released globally by Zee Music Company.