Aakanksha Singh debuts with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Actress Aakanksha Singh, who is remembered as Megha from Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Confirming the news, she tells FPJ, “I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office for the casting. They said they have got some outfits and they wanted to try the look. After that they called me for a screen test. Few weeks later, I got a call again from Mukesh for an audition. Surprisingly only half-an-hour, after my audition, they called me to say that I was supposed to meet the director at Dharma’s office. It happened in one day.”

The film is a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and it will release on March 10. Though she’s pretty excited about her debut, Aakanksha refused to reveal her role. “I can’t talk about my character in the film right now, you will know when it releases,” she chuckles.