A Twitter filter called John Legend

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen said she credits her husband, musician John Legend for acting as a filter before she posts her opinions on social media. The 31-year-old catwalk star she often runs her ideas past her better half as he makes her see if the backlash received on the Internet is the trouble, reported FemaleFirst.

“I think I was always a clap backer. (John will) say, ‘Do you want to deal with it after?’ and that’s always the big question. There’s an aftermath for everything. You cannot be right ever. The sky is blue; no it’s not,” Teigen said at Beautycon.

The “Lip Sync Battle” star, however, added it is important to say what one wants and not worry about the reactions. “So just be happy now. Tweet what you want. Do what you want and you’re gonna get backlash. And then maybe the next day we’ll go into nuclear war and everybody forgets about it,” she said.