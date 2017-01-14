A tribute to 17 years of Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood!

In Hindi cinema, there are only a few actors who have managed to become a dancing icons. Yes, Hrithik Roshan known as Bollywood’s Greek God with moves to kill! Known for dances in ‘Ek pal Ka jeena’ in ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Dhoom Again’, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon in ‘Lakshya’, Its Magic in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and many more.

On 10th January, A superhero celebrated 43 birthday and he always proved himself as a dancer and actor. He debuted in his father’s home production ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in 2003, becoming an instantaneous success.

As a lover boy in the movie ‘Kaabli’ presents him in a unique role . His blind love story with Yami won a millions heart of his fans. Yesterday, ‘Kaabil’ released a most beautiful songs, stated ‘priceless love’ between Hrithik and Yami Gautam. From movie Julie, beautiful and romantic song ‘Dil Kya Kare’ sungs by Kishore Kumar make a fair in a ‘Kaabil’. The remix of ‘Kisiski Pyaar Ho jaaye’ again make you fall in love.

Today a lover boy completes 17 years in Bollywood, here we brings you his 17 best movies.

Kaabil

Mohenjo Daro

Bang Bang

Krissh

Dhoom

Agneepath

Jodhaa Akbar

Guzaarish

Kites

Main prem Ki Diwani hoon

Yaadein

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gham

Koi Mil Gaya

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Lakshya

Fiza

Mission Kashmir