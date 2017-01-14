A tribute to 17 years of Hrithik Roshan in Bollywood!

In Hindi cinema, there are only a few actors who have managed to become a dancing icons. Yes, Hrithik Roshan known as Bollywood’s Greek God with moves to kill! Known for dances in ‘Ek pal Ka jeena’ in ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Dhoom Again’, Main Aisa Kyun Hoon in ‘Lakshya’, Its Magic in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and many more.
On 10th January, A superhero celebrated 43 birthday and he always proved himself as a dancer and actor. He debuted in his father’s home production ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ in 2003, becoming an instantaneous success.
As a lover boy in the movie ‘Kaabli’ presents him in a unique role . His blind love story with Yami won a millions heart of his fans. Yesterday, ‘Kaabil’ released a most beautiful songs, stated ‘priceless love’ between Hrithik and Yami Gautam. From movie Julie, beautiful and romantic song ‘Dil Kya Kare’ sungs by Kishore Kumar make a fair in a ‘Kaabil’. The remix of ‘Kisiski Pyaar Ho jaaye’ again make you fall in love.
Today a lover boy completes 17 years in Bollywood, here we brings you his 17 best movies.
Kaabil
Mohenjo Daro
Bang Bang
Krissh
Dhoom
Agneepath
Jodhaa Akbar
Guzaarish
Kites
Main prem Ki Diwani hoon
Yaadein
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi gham
Koi Mil Gaya
Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Lakshya
Fiza
Mission Kashmir