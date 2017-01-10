A superhero Hrithik Roshan turns 43 today!

Hrithik Roshan turns 43 today. A superhero, who stole a millions heart with his sweet smile and dance. He debut from his father Rakesh Roshan movie ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ in 2000, from which he earns a several awards.

After that he was seen in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ he proved himself by his acting that he can do anything and later he appeared in its highly successful sequels ‘Krrish’ and ‘Krrish 3’. His ‘Mohenjo Daro’ was fabulous and now he brings a ‘Kaabil E Tareef’ film ‘Kaabil’ with a great performance for his fans.

He also act in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, Fiza’, ‘Jodhaa Akhbar’, ‘Guzaarish’, ‘Agneepath’, ‘Bang Bang’ and many more.

As Hrithik is a very cool, handsome and charming boy. here is a look at the many women comes in a Roshan’s life

Sussanne Roshan

Sussanne is a first love of Hrithik Roshan. They had a quite a start falling in love with each other. When Hrithik debuting in ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ that time a news buzz that Hrithik is already dating to Sussanne. After a year long relationship, Hrithik proposed Sussanne on a beach in Mumbai, and then they got married at Bangalore at private ceremony only friends and family was attended.

There were a rumour of problem that Sussanne is missing from the Roshan’s family Ganesh Visarjan celebration and also she left Rakesh Roshan 64th birthday party.

On December 2013, the couple decided to get separated from each other just a week before their 13th wedding ceremony. Reason was for separation was Sussanne affair with Arjun Rampal.

Four month after they filled foe divorce by mutual consent in Bandra court. In July, 2014, they were reports about Sussanne asking for Rs 400 crore alimony. Finally in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne get divorced.

Katrina Kaif

The ‘Bang Bang’ stars Hrithik and Katrina Kaif shows magnificent on screen in the films. As a reports, Katrina is very close to Hrithik in professional, but also in personal life. It known that when Hrithik and Sussanne split, Katrina was trying her best to bring a smile on her best friend’s face.

Kareena Kapoor

In 2000, Hrithik Roshan debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ released news started that Hrithik was dating to Kareena Kapoor. But news also was he is also dating to Sussanne Khan. That means at a time he was dating Kareena as well as Sussanne. But Hrithik tied the knot to Sussanne Khan. Kareena was a ideal pair for ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar hai’’ but it is heard she left the shoot midway after which Ameesha patel was roped in the role of Sonia.

After that they seen together in Yaadein and it was reported that they developed feelings for each other during the shoots. Infact, the two had a quite find during their film ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’. However, Kareena’s family asked Kareena to stay away from Hrithik and Hrithik mom pinky also asked Hrithik to make a distance from Kareena.

Sonam Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor seen together in music video ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi’ and it became a hit of the year 2015. Hrithik and Sonam pairing grabbed a millions of eyeball which further led to unnecessary speculations.

Barbara Mori

The Mexican beauty Barbara Mori and Hrithik Roshan showed a sizzling chemistry in ‘Kites’. While on shooting of Kites, the rumour mill was buzz in industry that becomes a talk of the Bollywood town. It is also caused some trouble between Sussanne and Hrithik married life.

Kangana Ranaut

The news about Hrithik and kangana relationship was a top of the headlines where the actress referred the Hrithik as her ‘ex’.

Hrithik tweeted saying that he was “more likely to date the Pope”.

They filed a legal notice against each other. With Kangana accusing Hrithik with intimidation and Hrithik accusing her of defamation.

Kangana and Hrithik became a friends while on shooting on Kites. However they reportedly got into a relationship during the shooting ‘krissh 3’.