A.R. Rahman to go on fast supporting protest against Jallikattu

New Delhi: With the protest against the ban on Jallikattu gaining momentum, biggies from all genres of society are weighing in to it.

The latest celeb to come in support of this protest is music maestro A.R. Rahman.

The 50-year-old musician took to his Twitter handle to inform that he will be fasting tomorrow, on January 20, to support the spirit of Tamil Nadu.

“I’m fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of Tamilnadu!” he tweeted.

Many other celebs like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Surya, Vijay, Chiyaan Vikram came up in support of the ongoing protest in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has been repeatedly urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the Jallikattu sport, which is held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal.

On Monday, more than 200 youths were taken into custody while they were protesting at the Alanganallur village demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu. The Supreme Court had banned the sport in 2014, following which the political parties in the state protested.