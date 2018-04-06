A Quiet Place movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: A Quiet Place

Cast: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cade Woodward

Director: John Krasinski

Rating: * * * *

Now, what on earth could these blind, ravenous monsters devour all that makes a sound in A Quiet Place? In real life, look no further than ISIS or other entities which will countenance no opposition to their hegemony.

In John Krasinki’s third directorial venture and first horror film, the sound of silence in the titular refuge can be very, very loud. Yes, even the proverbial pin drop can be life-threatening in a world where people have to use sign language. You might be lulled into thinking you are in a land of deaf-mutes until a little child (Cade Woodward) is admonished over a battery-powered spaceship.

Soon enough, it becomes apparent why in a terrifying sequence when we see the hero (Krasinski) and his family trudging barefoot down country roads. On their farm, the man makes provisions for safety and refuge.

The oldest child, a rebellious girl, (Millicent Simmonds) blames herself for the tragic occurrence of the year gone by. An unattended child is a recipe for disaster as newspaper reports clearly show. The eldest is also (naturally) jealous of the attention the father gives to her brother (Noah Jupes) Now, we see the wife (Emily Blunt, Krasinski’s spouse in real life) is pregnant. How does a woman deliver a child without screaming? How do you keep the new-born’s whimpers from attracting the attention of the revolting monsters?

Krasinski, as actor and director, is daring and resourceful. Themes of bravery, courage and endurance are also in full flow along with Marco Beltrami’s grand music score. Screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck incorporate harrowing violence (even in the shape of single large nail) and intense dread which Krasinski exploits terrifyingly well.