A Kid Like Jake trailer: Priyanka Chopra is back with her second Hollywood movie, it will make you emotional

After gaining success in Hollywood with ‘Quantico’ and first movie ‘Baywatch’, Priyanka Chopra is again venturing into the movies and the trailer of her second English movie titled ‘A Kid Like Jake’ is out and it will surely make you emotional. The film revolves around little kid Jake who prefers fairy-tales over GI Joe and the nuances and complexities that come along with it.

In the trailer, we see a couple played by Claire and Jim living in Brooklyn with their four-year-old son who likes princess and fairy-tales which leads confusion between the couple as they rethink their roles as parent and spouses. The trailer also gives a small glimpse of PeeCee, where she is seen talking about the kindergarten phase for a kid. Priyanka appears only twice for few seconds which will surely disappoint you.

Check out the trailer below:

‘A Kid Like Jake’ also stars Amy Landecker and Ann Dowd and it was earlier screened at the Sundance Festival where it received positive reviews.