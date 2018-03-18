A journey of versatile actor Irrfan Khan: From a struggling actor to a super star

Life doesn’t move they way you want because it is unpredictable and even the brightest star fades, these two quotes perfectly define the Bollywood stars, the recent incidents which took place in Bollywood with ‘Sridevi’ and ‘Irrfan Khan’ indicates no matter how big you are all the people are same and equal. No one thought such kind of thing can happen with them also.

Talking about ‘Sridevi’ her sudden demise was a shocker for the entire nation, the actress was just 54- year-old when she passed away. And now the recent news which has become talk of the town is ‘Irrfan Khan’s’ rare disease. Yes, the actor is suffering from ‘NeuroEndocrine Tumour’. He is planning for medication out of the country, his fans are praying for the him to recover fast and even Bollywood celebrities are posting messages on social media for his speedy recovery.

Irrfan Khan is 51-year- old and his Bollywood life was full of struggle, the actor first started his journey from television and did serials like ‘Chanakya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, ‘Sara Jahan Hamara’, ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Chandrakanta’, ‘Shrikant ‘, ‘AnooGoonj’, ‘Star Bestsellers’ , and ‘Sparsh’. As he was doing his TV and theatre he landed a cameo in ‘Salaam Bombay’ in 1998 a film by Mira Nair which made his entry in Bollywood. But after that he got more opportunities to shine but his movies flopped and it seems that it was the end of his career but things started to change when a London based director Asif Kapadia gave him the lead in ‘The Warrior’ in 2001, a historical film which was completed in 11 weeks . In 2001 The Warrior opened in international film festivals, making Khan a known face.

But his careers turning point was yet to come and that was with the movie ‘Maqbool’ in 2003 an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. Irrfan nailed it with his performance, the movie also stars many great actors in the lead. After that Irrfan did many movies playing lead or supporting role but he received a Filmfare Best Villain Award for his role in film Haasil in 2003. Critics praised his performance in Haasil, aying that “as the ambitious, brash, fearless goon who is mind-blowing. He is outright scary and makes you sit up, wondering what he’ll do next”.

But he got his solo break from the movie ‘Rog’ in 2005 and his performance was critically appreciated but the film couldn’t do well at the box office and flopped. And after that Irrfan Khan was a known face in Bollywood industry. Irrfan Khan also did many Hollywood movies like ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Jurrasic World’, ‘Inferno’ and many more. The actor had opened all the doors for all sorts of movie in any language. Irrfan has also received Padma Shri award in 2011 and National award for best actor for the film ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ in 2013.

Irrfan Khan has got a lot of appreciation and awards for his work in Bollywood, recently he was awarded best actor in Filmfare for the movie ‘Hindi Medium’. And now the actor is suffering from NeuroEndocrine Tumour, we hope that Irrfan will come over the hurdle and will achieve victory how he has achieved in Bollywood and Hollywood.