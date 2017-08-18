‘A Gentleman’ couple Sidharth and Jacqueline go on a bike ride in Mumbai

These days the lead actors from any film go out of their way to promote films. So, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez also decided to promote their next, A Gentleman, keeping the action in mind.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez went on a bike ride in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor surprised everyone on the streets of Mumbai. While Sidharth drove the beast, Jacqueline was definitely enjoying the ride and clicked a lot of pictures.

