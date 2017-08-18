Free Press Journal
‘A Gentleman’ couple Sidharth and Jacqueline go on a bike ride in Mumbai

— By BollywoodHungama | Aug 18, 2017 01:25 pm
These days the lead actors from any film go out of their way to promote films. So, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez also decided to promote their next, A Gentleman, keeping the action in mind.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez went on a bike ride in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The actor surprised everyone on the streets of Mumbai. While Sidharth drove the beast, Jacqueline was definitely enjoying the ride and clicked a lot of pictures.

A Gentleman couple Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez go on a bike ride in Mumbai

