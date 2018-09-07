A cinematic extravaganza

The third edition of Lonavala International Film Festival India (LIFFI) 2018 is all set to enthrall cinema lovers with its wide range of films. The festival (on till September 9 at Triose Plaza, Lonavala) which has been scaling new heights since its inception, will have a variety of add-ons this time, which includes Q&A sessions after each screening, workshops, master classes and more.

Bimal Roy’s classics films like Devdas, Bandini, Madhumati, and others, Marathi films like ‘Nude, Kaccha Limboo, Dr Rakhmabai will also be screened. Other engaging activities include an interactive session with Director Ananth Mahadevan on his movie Life is Good and Dr Rakhmabai. Director and producer Viveck Vaswani will conduct a workshop with the media students, and on popular demand, his film Rough Book, which was screened in LIFFI 2016, has been included in this year’s line-up as well. Cinema buffs will also get a chance to revisit films like Iqbal, Joggers Park, Kashmakash, The Genius — Ramanujan. The first Ukrainian English animation film, The Stolen Princess, will also be screened at LIFFI.