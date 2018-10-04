‘A boy dated me only to win a bet’, Shilpa Shetty shares her heartbreak story

Thumka queen Shilpa Shetty is one of the most vocal and bindaas celebrities in Bollywood. The actress who is happily married to Raj Kundra now, recently revealed in an interview how she was left heartbroken when someone got into a relationship with her just to win a bet.

“My friends made a bet with this boy and told him to start a relationship with me. It may sound totally filmy, but it’s true. Later, the boy ended up breaking up with me because his intention was only to win the bet. I can’t say I was depressed, but I was heartbroken for a while,” she said.

The Dhadkan actress has moved on and is happily married to Raj. Furthermore she also shared how their romance began. “Mr Kundra had a few things of mine, and he flew all the way from London to Mumbai to give them to me. On the first day, he sent me a colourful bag, and the next day, he sent me another bag,” she said.

Shilpa however, played the diva card and showed the least interest in being wooed. “I immediately picked up the phone and made it clear to him that nothing could happen between us as I was not interested in shifting base from Mumbai to London. At that point, I was planning to settle down, and he told me that he was planning to settle down as well. He gave me his Mumbai address and asked me to meet him. That’s how I ended up going on my first date with Mr Kundra,” she said.

On the work front, Shilpa made her digital debut as the host of Hear Me. Love Me which streams on Amazon Prime. The reality show aims to redefine the concept of blind dating.