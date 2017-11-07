A 1100-crore-club writer for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next production!

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala has signed Farhad Samji, of Farhad – Sajid duo, to helm his next production venture as a director.

The talented writer, in a short span of 7 years, has exceptionally delivered as many as 11 films that have entered the prestigious 100- crore-club. Written films and multiple franchises that have broken records and set the bar high, one can say that Farhad is indeed a 1100-crore-club writer with 2 Golmaals, 2 Housefulls, 2 Singhams, Dilwale, Bol Bachchan, Ready, Chennai Express and Judwaa 2.

Sajid confirms the news, “I really enjoy working with Farhad and our previous films have been appreciated by the audience. I believe we have one thing in common which is our passion to keep the audience entertained through our films. We hope to create great content this time as well.’

He’s previously collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala on super hit films like Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and the recent blockbuster Judwaa2. In an extremely interesting chat, Farhad shares his upcoming plans exclusively with us.

Talking about signing his first solo under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, Farhad shares, “Sajid Sir is the best producer any director would love to work with. Right from conceiving the concept to scripting, shooting and postproduction, his contribution has been extremely creative and that can be easily chalked out from the past records of Nadiadwala Grandson. Woh kehte hai na, aaj ke zamane mein 4G nahi NG chalta hai.”

Elated by the recent success of Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again, the writer believes it can be achieved with the right support, “ I feel on top of the world but I share my credit with the extremely talented directors like David Dhawan sir and Rohit Shetty. And this is just the beginning because the road to success is always under construction. I believe, life mein lage raho Munna Bhai wala attitude hi chalta hai. And that success comes before work only in a dictionary. “

So what can the audience expect this time from the duo, “Full on entertainment masala blockbuster is what Sajid Sir and I have given in the past whenever we have worked together and would love the audience to cherish it in future. I am quite confident as I have Sajid sir’s support with me.”

Can we expect an announcement soon as the preparation has already began? Farhad confirms, “Now that I have got a breather from Judwaa 2 and Golmaal Again, I have 2-3 scripts in mind which will be zeroed down by me and Sajid Sir in a span of month and Inshaallah we will announce it as soon as it’s marinated. Woh kehte hai na, waqt sabka aata hai par sahi waqt par aata hai-