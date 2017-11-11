Free Press Journal
90th Annual Academy Awards: Here are 26 animated features in Oscar nomination race

90th Annual Academy Awards: Here are 26 animated features in Oscar nomination race

— By Asia News International | Nov 11, 2017 03:20 pm
New Delhi: Twenty-six features have been submitted for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 90th Academy Awards.

The submissions include ‘Despicable Me 3,’ ‘The Boss Baby’ and ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,’ as well as several pictures that have yet to be released, including Disney’s ‘Coco’ and Sony’s ‘The Star.’

For the first time, voting for nominations in the animated feature film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership of the academy. Nominations will be announced Jan. 23. The number of submissions may have fallen one short of the record 27 features that were submitted last year, but it sets the stage for five nominees in the category, as per rules.


Here’s the full list of contenders:

1. The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales

2. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

3. The Boss Baby

4. The Breadwinner

5. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

6. Cars 3

7. Cinderella the Cat

8. Coco

9. Despicable Me 3

10. The Emoji Movie

11. Ethel & Ernest

12. Ferdinand

13. The Girl Without Hands

14. In This Corner of the World

15. The Lego Batman Movie

16. The Lego Ninjago Movie

17. Loving Vincent

18. Mary and the Witch’s Flower

19. Moomins and the Winter Wonderland

20. My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea

21. Napping Princess

22. A Silent Voice

23. Smurfs: The Lost Village

24. The Star

25. Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale

26. Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming.

