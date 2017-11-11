90th Annual Academy Awards: Here are 26 animated features in Oscar nomination race
New Delhi: Twenty-six features have been submitted for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 90th Academy Awards.
The submissions include ‘Despicable Me 3,’ ‘The Boss Baby’ and ‘Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,’ as well as several pictures that have yet to be released, including Disney’s ‘Coco’ and Sony’s ‘The Star.’
For the first time, voting for nominations in the animated feature film category is open to the entire eligible voting membership of the academy. Nominations will be announced Jan. 23. The number of submissions may have fallen one short of the record 27 features that were submitted last year, but it sets the stage for five nominees in the category, as per rules.
Here’s the full list of contenders:
1. The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales
2. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
3. The Boss Baby
4. The Breadwinner
5. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
6. Cars 3
7. Cinderella the Cat
8. Coco
9. Despicable Me 3
10. The Emoji Movie
11. Ethel & Ernest
12. Ferdinand
13. The Girl Without Hands
14. In This Corner of the World
15. The Lego Batman Movie
16. The Lego Ninjago Movie
17. Loving Vincent
18. Mary and the Witch’s Flower
19. Moomins and the Winter Wonderland
20. My Entire High School Sinking into the Sea
21. Napping Princess
22. A Silent Voice
23. Smurfs: The Lost Village
24. The Star
25. Sword Art Online: The Movie – Ordinal Scale
26. Window Horses: The Poetic Persian Epiphany of Rosie Ming.