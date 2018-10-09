90s famous singer Nitin Bali dies passes away; relive his 5 best remix songs

90s famous Bollywood singer Nitin Bali died following a road accident today morning while he was driving home in Malad when his car hit the divider. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital immediately. After getting dressing on wounds, he was discharged but was brought back after he started vomiting blood. As per reports in SpotboyE, doctors tried to save his life but failed to revive him.

Today’s generation have forgotten him as he was away from media glore. Nitin gave his melodious voice to remix version of famous songs like ‘Neele Neele Ambar Par’ which broke all the records at that time. His last song was released in 2012 for the movie ‘Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi’ and ever since then Nitin kept low profile which led to people forgetting him.

Here are some of his best songs: