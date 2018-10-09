Mumbai: 47-year-old Remix singer Nitin Bali passed away this morning after suffering critical injury to his head in a road accident. Nitin was driving from his Borivali residence to reach his home in Malad, where he lost control of the car and it collided with the divider. After the accident he was rushed to the nearby hospital where he was treated and received some stiches, later he was sent back home to rest.

When he reached home the singer started vomiting blood, few minutes later his blood pressure and heart rate dropped, he collapsed on the floor and was rushed back to the hospital, however, this time he was declared dead. The singer’s niece confirmed the news. According to SpotbyE, Nitin’s funeral is likely to take place tomorrow.

Nitin Bali is one of the big names of Bollywood, he sang many famous songs in the 90s, Neele Neele Ambar Par, Chukar Mere Man Ko, Ek Ajanbee Haseena Se and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas are some of the example.