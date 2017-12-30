9 unforgettable dialogues of Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ on its 28th anniversary

For all you Salman Khan and Bhagyashree fans, the musical and romantic film has completed 28 years on Friday. Salman Khan and Bhagyashee played the lead role, wherein Salman plays a role of Prem, who is son of Kishan (Rajeev Verma) a wealthy businessman and Kaushalya (Reema Lagoo) is a housewife. The film story revolves around the rich and poor but in the end love wins.

The movie directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, movie is full ofromance, lovely songs and intense drama and was a super-hit for his dialogue.

Here are some of the hand-picked dialogues from the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’