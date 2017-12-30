9 unforgettable dialogues of Salman Khan starrer ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ on its 28th anniversary
For all you Salman Khan and Bhagyashree fans, the musical and romantic film has completed 28 years on Friday. Salman Khan and Bhagyashee played the lead role, wherein Salman plays a role of Prem, who is son of Kishan (Rajeev Verma) a wealthy businessman and Kaushalya (Reema Lagoo) is a housewife. The film story revolves around the rich and poor but in the end love wins.
The movie directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, movie is full ofromance, lovely songs and intense drama and was a super-hit for his dialogue.
Here are some of the hand-picked dialogues from the film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’
- Dosti ka ek oosul hai madam … no sorry, no thank you
- Udaas hona, yun akele mein rona … is injurious to health, sehat ke liye hanikarak hota hai
- Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi hi
- Ek ladka ladki kabhi dost nahin hote
- Aaj kal darwaaze pe knock karke aane ka zamaana nahin raha
- Ladkiyan hoti hi aisi hain. Pehle to khel ke bataoon aur phir baad mein
- Abhi mood nahin hai
- Ye Zulfein hain tumhari ya resham ka Jaal? Kitne khush naseeb hain wo choohe jinhone katre tumhare baal
- Dost toh woh hota hai jisse milne ko jee chahe, baat karne ko jee chahe. Dekhte hi lagey, that’s my friend.”
