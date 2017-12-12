7 years of Ranveer Singh! Seven of his versatile acts in Bollywood

Ranveer Singh is among the most versatile young actors in Bollywood. The actor has completed 7 years in Bollywood. His first film Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 was big hit, starring the just-married Anushka Sharma. Since then, the actor has never looked behind and performed different types of role in his 7-year journey. Ranveer Singh is known for his crazy dressing sense and can be spotted with bizarre dresses in events and parties. Many a times he got trolled for his weird style sense on social media, but the actor never cared about haters. So, in this FPJ special feature, we present to you Ranveer Singh’s 7 movies in which he has played different characters.

Band Baaja Baaraat

The energetic star, Ranveer Singh, has impressed the audience from his first movie and came into the limelight, as the movie was a hit. His character in the movie was impressive and he well played the role of typical ‘Delhi Ka Launda’.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

The conman played by Ranveer in his second movie didn’t impress the audience much, but he tried something different which was commendable. He didn’t stick to his chocolate boy image.

Lootera

The finest movie of Ranveer but this was flopped. However, Ranveer nailed it with his acting skills. The movie was acclaimed critically and Ranveer was praised.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The movie was one of the biggest hits of 2013 and Ranveer Singh got nominated for many awards. The actor worked first time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This movie was the turning point of Ranveer Singh’s career in Bollywood.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do was star studded but Ranveer Singh made his own space in the movie and was acclaimed for his role. The movie had big stars like Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in the lead.

Bajirao Mastani

For this movie, Ranveer Singh locked himself in hotel room for several days just to enter into the skin of the character. All his hard work paid off, and he performed marvellously in the movie.

Befikre

After a long time, Ranveer performed a chocolate boy role in Befikre but couldn’t impress the audience. The movie was flop but it was something fresh for the actor which he had not performed from many years.