7 Days in Entebbe movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: 7 Days in Entebbe

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl

Director: Jose Padilha

Rating: * * *

In cinematic entertainment, it’s not enough to have your heart in the right place. Which is why Brazilian filmmaker Jose Padilha’s recreation of the greatest rescue mission in Israeli history is sadly lacklustre.

Israel’s 1976 Operation Thunderbolt to rescue a hijacked Air France plane is the stuff of legend: Israel despatched 4 military aircraft to East Africa, to free the Israeli and European passengers taken hostage by Palestinian and German hijackers with ground support from Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

Talks between the Israeli authorities and the hijackers resulted in the release of many passengers with the hijackers hanging on to those of Jewish extraction, in anticipation of a swap for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails.

Israel’s policy, like that of the US, rules out any negotiations with terrorists, but the Israeli Prime Minister Itzhak Rabin (Lior Ashkenazi) and Defense Minister Shimon Peres (played by Eddie Marsan in a funny hairdo) wrangle over the matter in Cabinet meetings. Oh, Politicians!

Much of the film is tedious except for scenes featuring radical publisher Wilfried Böse (Daniel Bruhl) and the terrorist Baader Meinhof’s Brigitte Kuhlmann (Rosamund Pike) who align themselves with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The film also marginalises the heroic Jonathan Netanyahu (Angel Bonnani) the current PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s sibling and the Israel army’s sole casualty. 45 Ugandan soldiers died. Four hostages were also killed, listed in the end credits, in a glaring violation of “show, don’t tell.”

Some footage is expended on dance theatre beautifully choreographed by Ohad Naharin. The energetic dancing, especially by the male soloist, is praiseworthy but intercutting dances with the hijacking, fails to generate high drama unlike a similar tactic in Red Sparrow.