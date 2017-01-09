7 celebrities who opted for arrange marriage and are happily married

Thinking about arrange marriage in the 21st century might create a cloud of doubt in your mind as both man and woman enter a lifetime commitment with someone who is completely unknown. But there are few celebrities who stand as an inspiration and help us to trust the institution of arrange marriage.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput

The couple met through a spiritual group called Radha Soami Satsang Beas which both the families are followers. Shahid needs to thank his dad Pankaj Kapoor for bringing the couple together. The announcement came as a surprise when all were busy guessing whether the chocolate boy was dating Priyanka Chopra or Vidya Balan.

During the couple’s recent visit to Koffee with Karan, Meera revealed that her parents thought it was Shahid’s younger brother’s proposal as Shahid and Meera has an age difference of 12 years. The couple got hitched in July 2015 and is recently blessed with a baby girl.

Suresh Raina – Priyanka Choudhary

Indian batsman Suresh Raina tied the knot to his childhood friend Priyanka Choudhary in 2015. The marriage was fixed between the two families to turn ‘dosti’ into ‘rishtedaari’. Talking about the marriage in an interview, the batsman said that it was his maternal uncle who fixed the marriage and during one of his Australia visit he received a call from his mother that his marriage has been fixed to his childhood friend Priyanka.

Esha Deol –Bharat Takhtani

Daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, Esha Deol tried her luck in Bollywood but failed miserably. The actress later settled with her childhood friend Bharat Takhtani, a businessman, through an arrange marriage in 2012.

Sushil Kumar-Savi

The wresting champion and two-time Olympics winner tied the knot in a traditional arrange marriage with his coach Satpal’s daughter Savi. Their marriage was arranged by the coach and his family in 2011. In an interview Sushil had revealed that he had not even seen Savi properly before marriage.

Vivek Oberoi – Priyanka Alva

After falling in and out of love with Aishwarya Rai and threatened by Salman Khan for dating his ex, Vivek found his perfect girl. It was his dad and actor Suresh Kapoor who took all the responsibility. Priyanka is the daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva. They are happily married now and have two children.

Madhuri Dixit – Dr Nene

The ‘Dhak Dhak’ girl ended up giving her heart to heart surgeon Dr Nene in 1999. After her break-up with Sanjay Dutt the actress took a short break to meet her brother Ajay Dixit in USA where she was introduced to Dr Nene. The actress chose marriage over career and decided to settle in USA. She made her second inning in Bollywood with Aaja Nachle and now is back to Mumbai with her husband and two kids.

Dhanush –Aishwarya

Dhanush, son of a Tamil director and producer Kasturi Raja, is married to Aishwarya, Rajnikant’s eldest daughter in 2004. Long before the marriage was fixed, there were rumours that the couple was dating. When their parents head the rumours they decided to put a full stop by arranging a marriage between them.