7 beautiful women in Bollywood who are still single

These Bollywood diva’s have a found a bright career in Hindi entertainment industry, where they get name, fame, and, glamour life. But they haven’t found love yet, these stars are still single, and, yet content. Let’s have a look at the starlets who are up for grabs!

Amisha Patel

Amisha Patel is very talented, and, a highly educated actor. She debuted in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite to Hrithik Roshan in 2000. She was rumoured to have an affair with Vikram Bhat. Where Vikram says that Amisha Patel is a great girl, but when she was not happy, I told her, ‘Listen, two people come together to be happy and if you are not, then you should find happiness elsewhere’

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia is a bold and talented actress in Bollywood. She was in and on/off relationship with aquash Ritwik Bhattacharya, and, then she was spotted with Venenzuwlan hunk James Sylvester in 2011. She also came in the news for having an affair with Cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Post which now she is still single and enjoying a single status.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe is a true symbol of a modern day independent women in Indian society. She dated several actors in, and, also outside the industry including Randeep Hooda and Vikram Bhatt. After a series of affair and heart breaks, Mrs Sen found solace in her two adopted daughters- Rene and Alisah.

Tanisha Mukherji

Rani Mukherjee cousin Tanisha are still single. The actress was seen on a reality show on Bigg Boss where she linked up with yesteryear actor Armaan Kohli. But as a part they split away. And still Tanisha is staying away from marital bliss.

Tabu

In the 90s she was the most beautiful and talented women in industry. Her simplicity and cuteness had won a millions heart but in real life she has stayed single. In 90s, she was in relationship with co-star Sanjay Kapoor who admitted that during the shooting of Prem they were dating. After that Tabu started dating producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Sajid is already married to Divya Bharti. Their relationship ended because of Tabu’s close relationship with Nagarjuna.

Shamita Shetty

After get off screen in 2011, Shamita turn to Interior designer. Recently she celebrated her 38 birthday with Shetty and Kundra family. She was rumoured to have an affair with Harman Baweja, Uday Chopra, and, Aftab Shivdasani. But all her affair’s have failed, and, now she lives happy with her mother Sunanda Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, and, brother in law Raj Kundra.

Nargis Fakhri

An ex American actress, and, model who was last seen in Banjo with Reteish Deshmukh. According to report she is rumoured to have an affair with Uday Chopra, but when comed to marriage she said that, “I want to be an independent woman. I will make my own career and money, so it’s okay if I don’t get married at all.”