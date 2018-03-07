62-year-old fan gives everything to Sanjay Dutt in will, overwhelmed actor refuses to accept it

A 62-year-old fan of Sanjay Dutt willed all the money and property in the name of actor before dying. However, the actor refused to accept the will. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay Dutt wrote a letter to the Bank of Baroda at Walkeshwar, saying contents of a safety deposit vault bequeathed to him by Malabar Hill resident Nishi Harishchandra Tripathi be handed over to her family members.

Dutt was informed by the police about the news. Till then, he was completely unaware about the fan or the will. The news was also a big shock to the family when they discovered about it via letters written to the bank by her after a prayer meeting kept for her at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She clearly mentioned in her letters words ‘Superstar Sanjay Dutt’. The family did not know that she was such a big fan of Sanjay Dutt.

Tripathi lived in Triveni Apartments which is situated at Malabar Hill, where flats could go up to approximately Rs. 10 crore and more.

Sanjay Dutt claimed through his attorney, Subhash Chandra, that he has nothing to do with the property or the money willed in his name by the fan Nisha Tripathi. He also claimed, as reported by Mumbai Mirror, that the property should belong to the family. However, the bank locker has been not yet opened.

When the news reached Sanjay Dutt from the police, he was shocked as well. At the time he was shooting for his upcoming film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with Rahul Mittra and Raju Chadha at Kolkata. As quoted by Mumbai Mirror, “As actors, we are used to fans naming their children after us, chasing us down the street and even giving us gifts. But this has shocked me. I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it,” Dutt said.