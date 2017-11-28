Check Out! 6 Unknown trivia about Akshay Kumar that will shock and amuse you!

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile, talented and popular actors of Bollywood. His track record is phenomenal, especially in recent times and that has really got him a lot of respect. He didn’t come from a film family and made it big entirely on his own. Although a lot is known about his struggles, there are still a few unknown aspects that haven’t come out. Recently, in an interview with Mid-Day editor Mayank Shekhar, Akshay Kumar opened up like never before about films in which he got replaced, even at the last moment, and the films in which he has played an extra or appeared for just seven seconds! Lastly, he also shared interesting bits about his wife Twinkle Khanna.

1. Akshay Kumar had auditioned for Deepak Tijori’s role in ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. However, the makers felt that his audition was ‘crap’ and hence, he was not given the role.

2. Akshay Kumar shot for a little known Mahesh Bhatt film called ‘Aaj’ in 1987. In the film, Akshay’s role lasts for just seven seconds! In this film, Kumar Gaurav was the lead actor and his character was called Akshay. Akshay Kumar then had the name Rajiv Bhatia and inspired by the name of Kumar Gaurav, Rajiv decided to change his name to Akshay.

3. Akshay Kumar worked in a film called ‘Harjaee’ as an extra in 1981. His work in the film was to throw flowers at Randhir Kapoor during a marriage sequence.

4. Akshay Kumar had initially bagged ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, the debut film of Ajay Devgn. He even sat for the music sessions with music director duo Nadeem-Shravan. Just a day before the shot, Akshay Kumar was informed that he has been replaced.

5. Akshay Kumar has a wonderful association with his wife Twinkle Khanna and both keep pulling each other’s leg. Twinkle keeps whispering in his ears while he sleeps: “Do good films. Win awards.” Akshay then whispers back into her ears, “Mela, Mela”, reminding her of the 2000 film that got terrible reviews.

6. Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna was offered Karan Johar’s directorial debut ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. However, she didn’t understand the script and called it sh*t.