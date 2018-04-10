6 shocking claims made by Sri Reddy about the Telugu film industry: Read the details inside

The name Sri Reddy is in news from quite a few days, she is an actress and TV presenter who has worked in Telugu cinema and TV. Sri Reddy shocked the nation by stripping in public in front of media, she alleged that she has been denied the membership of Movie Artistes Association because of her casting couch allegations. Every day the actress has some new claims about the Telugu industry so in this article we compile 6 controversial claims of the actress which shocked the nation.

*For over a month Sri Reddy has alleged that Telugu industries big personalities are exploiting female actresses and are asking for sexual favours for the role.

*The actress has also claimed that she has sent nude pictures and videos to filmmakers in the industry whenever they demanded but however they did not keep up to their primrose after the demand was full filled, she alleged.

*Sri Reddy roped in director Sekhar Kammula in the war and alleged that director has sexually harassed her in a Facebook post. Sekhar Kammula has given movies like Fidaa and Happy Days.

*After strip protest the actress has given ultimatum to the film industry. “It is because I still respect the Telugu film industry, I have not exposed anyone. Please understand and meet my demands,” she sent a warning to the industry through the media. And she has also promised that she will increase her protest if things don’t change soon.

*And now the actress has alleged that she has been victim of sex abuse by a son of a producer, who used to have sex with her in the studio. In an interview with India Today, Sri Reddy said, “He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex.”

*As per Sri Reddy, people from the film industry use studios for their ‘brothel’ act. Though, she didn’t reveal the name of a person but promised that she will reveal the identity of the person along with a few photos.