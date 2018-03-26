6 Bollywood films that were shot at homes of big celebrities like Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Karan Johar and others

Bollywood movies are a bunch of love, romance, hate, action, drama, revenge among others. In most films location is of prime importance, the exotic island makes the scene sexier or an action scene desolate places or just like in movie Dil Chahta Hai that gave us Goa goals, it all depends on the location in the scene. As much as story is important as much as the location is to make a film or a TV serial. Many movies are shot in film city in Mumbai, film studios or others go in a real location. But do you know there are there are few films in which the Bollywood celebrities have given their real home for the shooting.

Here is the list of actor who had given their real home for shoot like Shah Rukh’s Mannat, Amitabh Bachchan’s Pratiksha, Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan Pataudi Palace are shown in the film.

Fan at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s has played a double role in Fan as Superstar Aryan and fan Gaurav. If you have seen the movie in one shot, where Gaurav is standing outside Shah Rukh Khan’s bunglow Mannat was actually shot outside his residence.

Ki & Ka at Amitabh and Jaya Bachcha’s home

Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor film Ki & Ka was a movie where girl can do jobs and boys can handle a home smartly. In one scene, where Arjun goes to Amitabh Bachchan to meet at their home is actually Big B’s house in Mumbai. The film was shot at the residence of Bachchan Palace. Hence we hope if you are watching movie next time I’m sure you will keep eye on the interior of the house in the scene.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan at Salman Khan’s Panvel farm house

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the highest grossing film in the Bollywood. It is reported that, some parts of the movie were shot at Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel. The other part of the film has been shot in Sonmarg and Zoji La.

Sanjay Dutt Biopic at Sanjay Imperial Height home

‘Sanjay Dutt Biopic’ starring Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Manisha Koirala is one of the most awaited film of the year. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor’s picture went viral where he beefed up standing at the gallery of the Sanjay Dutt Imperial height home

Bombay Talkies at Karan Johar and Bachchan residence – Pratiksha

Bombay Talkies includes four stories, by four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee that describes how Bollywood has an influence on the lives of different people. The movie by Anurag starring Vinnet Kumar Singh and Amitabh Bachchan was actually shot at the Big B’s house Pratiksha.

Another scene shot from the ‘Bombay Talkies’ Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh starring Rani Mukerji and Randeep Hooda were shot at the Karan Johar house.

Veer Zara and Rang De Basanti at Pataudi Palace

Bollywood two superhit movies Rang De Basani and Veera Zaara were shot at Saif Ali Khan’a Pataudi Place in Haryana. Remember Preity Zinta’s house in Pakistan and the song ;Hum To bhai jaise hain’ has provided opportunity to get a close glimpse of Pataudi Palace.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s film Rang De Basanti starring Aamir Khan and Soha Ali Khan among others was shot at this Nawabi property. The Pataudi Palace is also called as a Irbahim Palace.