Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiRains
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / 5 years of ‘Lootera’: Ranveer Singh gets nostalgic; watch video

5 years of ‘Lootera’: Ranveer Singh gets nostalgic; watch video

— By Asia News International | Jul 05, 2018 02:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Bollywood’s powerpack star, Ranveer Singh got nostalgic as his 2013 film, ‘Lootera’ has completed five years today. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Padmaavat’ star took a stroll down memory lane. Sharing a video from the movie, the 32-year-old star wrote, “Celebrating 5 years of this little gem #VikramadityaMotwane @aslisona #5YearsOfLootera.” It should be recalled that Ranveer delivered a strong performance with her co-star Sonakshi Sinha in the movie.

Celebrating 5 years of this little gem #VikramadityaMotwane @aslisona #5YearsOfLootera

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


He made his debut with ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’ and since then he has been giving hit films.

Ranveer, who will be celebrating his 33rd birthday tomorrow, has done a film like ‘Gunday’ and also stunned with his dark shade in ‘Padmaavat’ as Alauddin Khilji.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK