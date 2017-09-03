5 times Kangana Ranaut proved to be a Controversy Queen

Kangana Ranaut has done some very good movies in Bollywood and for that she has been applauded many times. Her films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu and many more have been appreciated. She even got a National Award for Best Supporting Actress for the movie Fashion. But apart from all these, she is even a queen of controversies. There are numbers of arguments in which her name has been roped in.

Aditya Pancholi

Back when Kangana was still a struggler, she got involved with the much older and much-married Aditya Pancholi. Their stormy affair ended five years later on a publicly ugly note after he physically assaulted the actress in an auto rickshaw alleging infidelity and manipulation. Kangana filed a police complaint against him for the same even as Pancholi got back with wife Zarina Wahab.

Hrithik Roshan

This is the most famous controversy of the actress and it is still going on. Nobody had any inkling of the trouble (or togetherness) brewing between the co-stars of Kites and Krrish 3 until Hrithik Roshan slapped a legal notice on Kangana demanding an apology over her ‘silly ex’ comment in an interview. Hrithik denied any romance tweeting how his chances of having affair with the Pope are much more than with the women the media has been linking him with. He accused her of Asperger’s Syndrome and even got ex-wife Susanne to question the credibility of a picture of them at a party.

Recently, Kanagana appeared in ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, and demanded an apology from Hrithik. After that, she gave an interview to CNN News 18, again demanding an apology from Hrithik Roshan and Rakesh Roshan. The controversy just doesn’t seem to end.

Adhyayan Suman

The actor son of Shekhar Sumar claimed Kangana ruined his life and his career. He gave a full-fledged interview to the leading newspaper about his and Kangana Ranaut’s affair. How he fell for her and how she allegedly screwed his life. The interview made news for its shock factor with Adhyayan claiming he was assaulted and abused by Kangana. He even went on to allege that she performed black magic on him.

Karan Johar

The nepotism war started in an interview with Karan in his show Koffee with Karan, and after that rest is history. There was an open letter from Kangana to media. The IIFA incident when Karan, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan took a dig at Kangana followed by the apologies. And debate rages on.

The Paris Hilton Debacle

Making friends in showbiz isn’t as easy as it looks; after Kangana claimed that she had been approached by Paris Hilton’s line of cosmetics, the foreign socialite’s legal machinery came down heavy to negate all such claims. Kangana’s attempts to make amends when the heiress visited Mumbai were also reportedly snubbed.