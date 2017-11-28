5 Things that Ranveer Singh revealed whilst prepping for his film on 1983 World Cup win

Ranveer Singh is known for doing extensive research before he takes up a character on screen. After the tyrant ruler Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer Singh will prep to play a street rapper and later, a cricketer in another film. Even though rapping has always been a part of the actor’s life, what he is worried about is to fill in the shoes of one of India’s most loved cricketers, Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev, who was also the captain of the Indian cricket team during the 1983 World Cup Win, along with the rest of them and producers, Phantom Films had announced a film on this iconic victory moment. Later, it was revealed that Ranveer will play the role of the legendary cricketer and the actor has already started with the prep for the same.

Ranveer Singh, during an interview to a daily, spoke about a few stories he came across when he met the 1983 cricket team. Also, the actor revealed about the kind of cricket fervor and sports fever that India saw during that era. A blend of what he learnt during the research and few anecdotes shared to him by the team itself, we have put up a compilation of five interesting things that Ranveer had to say about his next film:

1. Ranveer Singh immediately agreed to the film when Kabir Khan approached him with the details because he always wanted someone to make our [country’s] winning story in a sports film ever since he was born in 1985.

2. When he met the 1983 cricket team members, they shared several anecdotes. One amongst them was that all of the players had made a few advance bookings for their holidays but had to cancel them because they had to play tournament.

3. Ranveer Singh who plays Kapil Dev in the film is hopeful that he gets the bowling action right. He wants Kapil Sir to give him some training and tips on cricket.

4. Ranveer Singh mentioned that when they had gone to play the tournament, nobody believed in them. Many of them advised the team to go back to their home. Despite all the words of discouragement, the team decided to never give up and emerged victorious and it is this part that impressed Ranveer the most.

5. According to Ranveer, an underdog story always touches the heart. He also added that he had once texted Madhu Mantena [one of the producers from Phantom Films] about how lucky they are to have received this opportunity to tell this glorious chapter from history.