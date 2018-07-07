5 instances that prove birthday boy MS Dhoni’s special connection with Bollywood

Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MS Dhoni! The name has its own value and importance. After all, Dhoni has made the entire nation proud with his terrific batting skills and amazing personality. Today, MS Dhoni turns 37. He is known for his unique style of batting, trend-setting hair style, and cool nature. He is not only a favourite of the country, but is loved across the globe. Apart from being a fabulous cricketer, he has a very good Bollywood connection as well. Take a look.

MS Dhoni & John Abraham: Love for bikes

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and John Abraham are thick friends. Even before Mahi become a captain of Indian cricket team, she shared a strong bond with the Force 2 actor. They always manage to take time off from their busy schedule to meet each other. Their immense bike love is known to everyone. Whenever the best buddies meet each other, they always go on a bike ride and enjoy their buddy time.

MS Dhoni’s friendship with reel life Dhoni – Sushant

We have seen actor Sushant Singh Rajput portraying MS Dhoni on the big screen in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Well, as Sushant got into the skin of the character of Dhoni, the latter also made Sushant a part of his life. They both have become good friends of each other as we have seen Sushant spending a lot of free time with Dhoni’s adorable daughter Ziva. Moreover, the buddies also celebrate happy moments of their life with each other.

Dhoni’s link up with actress Deepika Padukone

During the modelling period of Deepika Padukone, Dhoni had become a very good friend of her. Surprisingly, there were also rumours doing rounds in the tinsel town that they were dating each other for a long time. However, they didn’t talk openly about their relationship and preferred to keep quiet about it.

MS Dhoni’s brotherhood with Salman Khan

When Salman Khan’s Sultan was about to release, he invited Dhoni and his wife to his house. The captain cool accepted Sallu’s request and visited Salman’s place with his wife. Since then, they are said to have become great pals, and are seen together.

MS Dhoni and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s partnership

MSD has partnered with Telugu film star Akkineni Nagarjuna for buying a Supersport World Championship team and named it Mahi Racing Team India. The partners have now become good friends and are running their business rather smoothly.