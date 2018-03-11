5 Controversies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui: From spying on his wife to fight with Rishi Kapoor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui one of the most talented actors of Bollywood has landed himself in yet another controversy. And now the allegations on the actor is that he hired a private detective to spy on his wife. But this is not for the first time when Nawazuddin Siddiqui made headlines, during the time of his book launch Nawazuddin made some shocking revelations about his love affairs for which he received backlash. So, in this FPJ feature, we bring to you 5 controversies of the actor.

Spy on his wife

Police summoned the actor for allegedly spying on his wife, according to India TV. The name of the actor came to light when Thane police arrested 11 accused mostly detectives for illegally sourcing call data records (CDR). According to reports Nawazuddin Siddiqui hired a private detective to spy on his wife and took out her call records.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s book launch

Biography of Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘An Ordinary Life’ was released but after the actor revealed some information from the book he had to withdraw the book. The actor mentioned his love story with his co-star Niharika Singh and Sunita Rajwar. The ladies, however, did not take well to the accounts that went into the memoir, alleging the actor has distorted facts. Niharika Singh called out Siddiqui for having fabricated the story of their fleeting relationship, contrary to the latter’s claim that their relationship lasted one and a half years. Meanwhile, Rajwar, lashed out at the actor in a long Facebook post and called his biography An Ordinary Life of Extraordinary Lies.

Fight with neighbour

Allegations on the actor was that he used to park his car where two wheeler’s parking was allotted, according to police. The actor also had a heated argument with a lady from the society related to parking issues. The actor allegedly slapped her and later complaint was filed against him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s war with Rishi Kapoor

Nawaz commented that romantic actors just run around the tress which made Rishi Kapoor upset and he slammed Nawaz for his comment and said it is very easy to comment but it is certainly not easy to sing songs and romance the leading ladies. He also called Nawaz an average actor and that he does not have the image or talent to pull off the ‘art’ of dancing around trees like Rishi himself and many other actors likewise, according to India Today.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui vs Irrfan Khan

The name of both the actors are big in Bollywood but there is a cold war going on between the two actors from the time of Lunch Box. The reason behind the cold war is not known but both of them try to ignore each other and also try not to talk against each other. In a leading newspaper when Nawaz was asked about the four Khans of Bollywood he said “I thought the fourth Khan we’d talk about would be Saif Ali Khan? Isn’t he bigger? I have no equation or relationship with Irrfan. Mere acting ka alag tareeka hai… Uska apna alag tareeka hai … (Our acting techniques are different),”.