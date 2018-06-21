5 celebrity yoga gurus who train everyone from Kareena to Deepika Padukone
Bollywood is a demanding industry where physical fitness and good physique is a must. It is a ‘place’ obsessed with a picture-perfect physique and for this, our favorite celebrities are working with complete dedication and with the support of their personal fitness trainers. Many actresses have switched to yoga to get their svelte body. Here’s a look at the trainers behind the successful icons of Bollywood that makes them look smoking hot.
Anushka Parwani
No one else is going to push you. It's always up to you "You dream. You plan. You reach. There will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, with belief, with confidence and trust in yourself and those around you, there are NO LIMITS."
Mumbai-based celebrity aerial yoga expert Anushka Parwani’s Bollywood clientele includes some of the popular Bollywood names – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tusshar Kapoor, among others. Parwani was Kareena’s personal yoga instructor and has travelled with the actress during many of her films shoots including ‘Golmaal 3’ and ‘We Are Family’. She is Jacqueline’s yoga instructor for the last three years. Anushka’s mother was a yoga teacher and it seems this is where she got her inspiration from. In 2008, she met with a fatal incident that left her with multiple fractures and after days of yoga practice, she was back to normal.
Deanne Panday
Balanced and Beautiful- Simple ways to optimize your life.
Deanne Panday is one of the first few trainers who introduced antigravity yoga to Mumbai. Her client list includes Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor and Abhay Deol. She has penned two books – ‘Shut Up and Train’ and ‘I’m Not Stressed: Secrets for a calm mind and a healthy body’. She is the wife of Chikki Panday and sister-in-law of Chunky Panday.
Payal Gidwani Tiwari
Celebrity yoga expert Payal Gidwani is a certified instructor and the founder of Cosmic Fusion. She has trained Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Jacqueline Fernandes, Sridevi Kapoor, Rani Mukherji and many others. She gave up her career as an interior designer to pursue a career in yoga. She has authored four books – Own the Bump, Yon Se Yovan Tak, Body Goddess: The Complete Guide on Yoga for Women and From XL to XS: A Fitness Guru’s Guide to Changing Your Body.
Radhika Karle
A nutritionist, yoga and pilates instructor, Radhika Karle is the person behind Sonam Kapoor’s toned body. She is the proprietor of a Mumbai-based fitness studio, Balanced Body. Her roster of clients like Sonam Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Kirthiga Reddy, Tanya Ghavri and Rhea Kapoor.
Deepika Mehta
Yoga is such a perfect analogy and training for life, it's not just blissed out smiles and ease and grace all the time, there is of course that stuff as well but there is also struggle, pain, getting over fears, doubts etc. Also taking all your 'stuff' and channelising that energy into your passion with mindfulness. Today I had a breakthrough, I have been struggling and in fact truly NEVER EVER thought I would be able to come back from a backbend, this particular move of tic-tocs which comes at the end of my Ashtanga practice always brought up all my fears of hurting my ankle and breaking it all over again if I could not catch my balance on the way back. But today inspired by and cheered on by all my fellow yogis and my amazing hubby I managed to breakthrough that fear, I FELT it intensely and went for it anyway. And this to me is the real Yoga. Going through all your fears, pain, self doubts rather than bypassing them. What I'm doing here is still a modified version of the actual Tic-tocs but at least I know now that the potential to do it exists within me. Just know that every single one of us has fears, the warrior is the one who feels them intensely but chooses to confront them.
Mumbai-based Deepika Mehta is one of the best Ashtanga Yoga teachers in India. She is a certified instructor with Vivekananda Yoga Kendra and Sivananda Yoga. She has consulted several Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra. She started practicing yoga after she met with a fatal accident while rock climbing. Her doctor told her that she will never be able to walk on her own. But Deepika didn’t give up and she thus began her research for an alternative approach to heal herself. And this is when she was introduced to yoga. She began her training at Kerala’s Sivananda Yoga Kendra. And the rest is history. She has also trained herself under Lino Miele, Rolf Naujokat, and Richard Freeman.