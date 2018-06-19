3 Years of ABCD 2: Shraddha Kapoor reunites with her film’s cast

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who garnered praises with her graceful dancing skills in ABCD 2 , took to social media as the film clocks 3 years today. Interestingly, the actress also reunited with her ABCD 2 team on the third anniversary of her film. Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture with her ABCD 2 co-stars Punit Pathak, Dharmesh and Raghav Juyal.

Sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan for the first time, ABCD 2 recorded highest box office collection of Shraddha Kapoor minting over 100 crores at the box office. The dance film also turned out to be the second highest opener for Shraddha after the super-hit Ek Villain. The multi-talented star has time and again treated her fans with her versatile skills.

After impressing the audience with her graceful moves in the dance film, the actress is currently prepping up for another dance treat as she is all set to burn the dance floor at the IIFA awards. She has been posting videos on social media giving insights into her preparations for the live performance.

On the work front, this young actress will be next seen sharing the same screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Metre Chalu, Sahoo with Prabhas and Stree with Rajkummar Rao.