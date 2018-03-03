‘3 Storeys’ teaser: The teaser gives a glimpse of Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija ‘unfulfilled promise’ or is it ‘destiny’s twisted game?’
Mumbai: The maker of 3 storeys have released the second teaser starring Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija. The second teaser shows Sharman Joshi and Masumeh characters to be haunted by their past of an incomplete love story.
In the teaser, Sharman and Masumeh are seen romancing and enjoying rain and they go on to have a conversation on unfulfilled promises and then destiny twisted the game. Excel Entertainment shared a video on Twitter along with caption, “An unfulfilled promise or destiny’s twisted game? #3StoreysThePromise”
Just an hour before, Excel Entertainment has shared a poster featured Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija. They wrote, “Will they be able to keep their promise? #3StoreysThePromise”
Earlier, Renuka Sahane and Pulkit Samrat starrer first teaser was out in which Renuka was seen waiting for someone for a long time and Pulkit Sharma was asking her whom she was waiting for.
3 Storeys stars Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Masumeh, Sharman Joshi, Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed in the pivotal roles.
3 Storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee and it is releasing on March 9, 2018.