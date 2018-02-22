‘3 Storeys’ new song titled ‘Raasleela’ is a folk treat to celebrate festive spirit

After a romantic track, the makers of 3 Storeys released a new song from the film titled ‘Raasleela’. ‘Raasleela’, is a fast-paced dandiya number, picturised on Navratri celebrations in the society. The song has been rendered by vocalist Sumedha Karmahe, composed by Amjad Nadeem and written by Alaukik Rahi and Amjad Nadeem.

‘Raasleela’ also showcases Richa Chadha, Ankit Rathi, Aisha Ahmed, Masumeh and Renuka Shahane at their festive best grooving to the dandiya track. 3 Storeys feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.

3 Storeys is directed by debutante director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking. The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi.

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. 3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9th March 2018.