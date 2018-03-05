While we have seen several films who have launched fresh talents over the years, 3 Storeys marks to be the first film of 2018 to launch three new talents. The trailer of 3 Storeys which has piqued the interests of the audience, which showcases different narratives, each one entangled in their past

3 Storeys have a power-packed ensemble cast like Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Masumeh also marks the Bollywood debut of Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed. The debutant duo, Ankit Rathi and Aisha Ahmed are set to play a pivotal role in the film.

The recently released song Azaadiyaan also showcases the free-spirited love between both the debutants. Not just the actors but also the director Arjun Mukerjee, who has had a history of AD filmmaking is marking his directorial debut with 3 Storeys.

Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. 3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures and produced by Excel Entertainment, releases on 9th March 2018.