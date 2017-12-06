26YearsOfAjayDevgn: Top 15 dialogues of Ajay Devgn – The Ultimate Singham of Bollywood

The talented actor Ajay Devgn completed 26 years in Bollywood on November 23. Phool Aur Kaante, his debut film, released on this day in 1991 and it became a significant film as it gave Bollywood this macho hero. With his versatility, Ajay has proved that he can excel in any type of role be it comic, action-oriented, emotional or dramatic. In these 26 glorious years, he has delivered extremely memorable dialogues and in this special feature, we have identified top 15 of them.

1. Aata majhi satakli (Singham)

2. Dua mein yaad rakhna (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai)

3. Joh apni maa ki izzat nahi karte, main unka baap bankar aata hoon (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai)

4. Main un cheezon ki smuggling karta hoon, jinki ijaazat sarkar nahi deti … un cheezon ki nahi, jinki ijaazat zameer nahi deta (Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai)

5. Mujhse Jhoot Bardaast Nahi (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam)

6. Chinese billi, Dadaji (Golmaal)

7. Oye paaji kadhi has bhi liya karo (Son Of Sardaar)

8. Jab baat Hindustan Pakistan ki ho rahi ho, toh har Hindustani ek hi taraf hota hai (Qayamat)

9. Humein toh apno ne loota, gairon mein kahan dum tha … meri kishti thi doobi wahan, jahan pani kam tha (Dilwale)

10. Hum toh kabse apni jaan hatheli pe liye ghoom rahe hain … kambakht koi leta hi nahin (Diljale)

11. Main toh sirf ek chauthi fail aam aadmi hoon, jiski ek biwi hai, aur do betiyaan. Yehi meri duniya hai (Drishyam)

12. Samaaj ko police waisi hi milti hai jaisa ki samaaj khud hota hai (Gangaajal)

13. Har aurat hamaar maiyya hai aur hum maiyya ka sauda nahi karat (Lajja)

14. Sarat ghoda pe lagate hai kathor…sheron pe nahi (Omkara)

15. Leave my land or get thrown out (The Legend Of Bhagat Singh)

Which is your favourite dialogue out of these? And is there any of your favourite Ajay Devgn dialogue that’s not in the list and which you’d like to tell us? Do let us know in the comments section!