2017 is the year for Bollywood Stars taking on a Digital Spree

The digital revolution is underway and Bollywood stars are entering the digital world by getting involved with either starring into web series or by producing one. The buzz in the west is that web series are the chosen entertainment medium of the digital generation. India is catching up fast too. Recently Shamita Shetty made her come back to the big screen by entering the web space by starring in Yo Ke Hua Bro the VOOT Original launched in August this year. This new platform for story telling without censorship intervention has drawn the attention of many people of the film fraternity. Also, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sarah Jane Dias foray into the digital word with Time Out.

Shamita Shetty – Yo Ke Hua bro: Shamita Shetty makes her comeback to acting with Viacom 18’s Voot’s web series Yo Ke Hua Bro.

Evelyn Sharma – Stupid Man Smart phone : Evelyn Sharma debuted with her first web series titled Stupid man smart phone where she played herself and survived Coimbatore with Sumeet Vyas who was the host of the show.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sarah Jane Dias – Time Out: The latest Voot Original, ‘Time Out’, is the story of Rahul and Radha — a couple who had their entire life planned till one of them decided to hit the brakes.

Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi – Inside Edge: Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi starred together in Farhan Akhtar’s debut on the digital platform to show the back drop of league of cricket.

Rana Daggubati-Social: Rana Dagubati joined the web series world because he thought the idea of being able to tell a story beyond cinema or television excited him.

Raj Kumar Rao- Bose – Raj kumar Rao was extremely excited to explore the unheard journey of Netaji on screen.