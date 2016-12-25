2016: The year of transformations for Bollywood actor

While the year changed fate of few, it made others glamorous and a few others just transformed to get back in the game. From fit to fat and fit again, from glamourous to de-glam, Bollywood actors and actresses surprised the audiences with their realistic performances

B-town Hunks

From Bollywood biggies Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan to young stars like Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Indian actors experimenting with their looks to get the on-screen characters right, says PTI. The most talked about transformations were that of three Khans of Bollywood. While Salman and Aamir went from fat to fit for their roles as wrestlers in “Sultan” and “Dangal”, Shah Rukh worked hard to look like a 25-year-old fan in “Fan”.

In “Dangal”, Aamir played the real life character of Mahavir Singh Phogat and the actor gained around 100 kgs to play the elder version of the Phogat. He then went on to lose 25 kgs to look like a wrestler in his twenties.

Salman, who has always been a fitness enthusiast, beefed up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s wrestling drama. The actor did intense workout to gain the muscle mass and followed a strict schedule. Both the movies were set in Haryana, and apart from the physical transformation, the superstars also took diction training in the local language. For Gaurav in “Fan”, SRK took the help of prosthetics to play two different roles. International make-up artist Greg Cannom was behind the look.

Randeep Hooda, who played a coach in “Sultan,” lost around 18 kgs in just 28 days to play Sarbjit. Another major transformation was that of Shahid for “Udta Punjab”. The actor, who surprised the audience with his efforts in “Haider,” sported a rockstar look in the film based on drug menace in Punjab.

Actor R Madhavan, who played a boxer-turned-coach in “Saala Khadoos,” also beefed up and learned boxing for the film. One of the biggest hits of the year was “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” and Sushant Singh Rajput put his hundred per cent to match up to Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s cricketing skills.

Even Emraan Hashmi, who essayed the role of former cricketer Mohammad Azaharuddin in “Azhar” tried to get the nuances right. The film industry is planning to stick to the same trend next year as well with SRK sporting a unconventional kohled eyes look in “Raees” and Akshay going under heavy transformation in “2.0” among others.

B-town beauties

Perhaps no Indian actress has received as much attention as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This Bollywood beauty stunned everyone with her appearances post pregnancy at Cannes Film Festival this year. In SARBJIT, she packed a punch of emotions and in her latest release Ae Dil Hai Mushkil she was seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor.

Taapsee Pannu has come a long way from delivering several hits films down south to making it big in Hindi cinema. The talented actress made her acting debut in Bollywood with Chasmebaddor to her last release PINK has managed stunned the audience with her transition. Taapsee who was largely known for her usual bubbly, charismatic and lively way, but she wooed the fashionistas this year all around when she went upped the glamour quotient in her appearances all year long in 2016. She not only raised the bar of her acting abilities but drastically changed her looks along with a physical transformation.

The beautiful actress Radhika Apte is known for her powerful performances in the films like Badlapur, Hunter, Manjhi – The Mountain Man. In all these films, she adorned simple and non-glamorous avatar but the actress for sure has carved a great off screen fashionable and glamorous personality which has been appreciated across fashion critics making her a regular on the best dressed list.

Parineeti Chopra entered Bollywood in year 2011 with debut movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her performance in this movie was greatly appreciated and she gave some memorable performances in movies like Shudh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee Ishaqzaade, Kill Dill, and many more. To celebrate her journey in Bollywood, the actress recently shared her awesome pictures on twitter where she looked stunning with her amazing body transition. Here’s looking forward for much more from the beautiful actress!

We saw last Vaani Kapoor as a small town traditional bride left by her groom at the altar in her debut film Shuddh Desi Romance. Three years down the lane, Vaani is all set to sizzle onscreen with her second Bollywood film Befikre. Her transition from a conventional Indian beauty to an effortlessly hot French chic is mesmerizing. The BEFIKRE actress is winning hearts and followers with her impeccable taste in fashion and her new looks.